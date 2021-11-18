Road Closure for Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) If you’re heading to the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade Friday night, there are some things you need to know.

Some roads will be closed to keep people safe while you attend the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade. Several of those roads are in the Center Wheeling/downtown area.

Traffic and road closures for Wheeling Christmas parade

Lt. Josh Sanders of the Wheeling Police Department says there will be over 30 officers on hand for the event. He outlines what you need to know before heading out.

24th on Main and Market we need everyone off of those streets by about 4:00 p.m. We’re going to start monitoring that parade route and staging area at that time and then we’re going to star towing cars at 5:00 p.m. The inner model parking grade at 14th and Water Street right next to WesBanco Arena is going to be open. Main Street entrance and the Nailers way entrance will be open. The 10th Street parking garage will also be open and of course anywhere that does not have a meter bag where you can legally park is up for grabs. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

He says the staging area for the parade which is anywhere from 20th and Market to 24th and Market will close around 4:30 p.m. and you will not be able to get in there unless you’re a parade float.

The Wheeling Police Department would also like to remind parade participants to be caution of the construction and road work taking place. Main street south bound from 10th to 27th will stay open until about 6:40 according to Lt. Sanders.