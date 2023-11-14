The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads and enact parking restrictions in the Center Wheeling/downtown area on Friday, November 17 for the city’s annual Fantasy in Lights Parade.

The parade route is new this year and will start at the intersection of 24th and Market Streets and make a right turn, traveling north along Main Street for several blocks. The route will then make another right turn at 20th and Main Streets, where the event will end at the next intersection.



Most roads in and around Centre Market will close at 5:30 p.m. This area includes Main and Market Streets from 20th to 26th Streets. Only those with floats or involved in the parade will be permitted in this area once closed. The west side of Market Street between 22nd and 23rd Street will close a bit earlier at 4 p.m. Chapline Street will remain open to traffic throughout the evening.

Parking meters will be bagged and clearly marked with street closure information in various areas during the day on Friday. Parking will still be allowed at most bagged meters until 5 p.m. FREE OF CHARGE unless labeled No Parking All Day or until 4 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the parade route after 5 p.m. WILL BE TOWED.

With construction along Main and Market Streets in downtown ongoing, motorists leaving the parade are urged to use Chapline Street and travel south to I-470 or north to 16th Street and US 250 to exit the city when the event ends.

The public is urged to arrive early for the parade and be mindful of the influx of pedestrians and vehicles in Center Wheeling. The Intermodal Parking Garage – located at 1401 Main Street will be open for parking. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers stationed at several intersections to direct traffic on foot, on bikes, and in patrol cars.