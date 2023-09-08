WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s centuries-old smoke and mirrors—brought to wild rock life.

Nationally known magician Leon Etienne is in West Virginia this weekend, bringing what he calls a Van Halen- and David Copperfield-inspired show to the Wheeling Island Casino stage.

The illusionist has previously taken his act to the likes of Penn & Teller and Jimmy Fallon on his ‘Magic Rocks’ tour.

Including music, dancing and classics like the disappearing cabinet, he promises his fans a blend of energy and mystery.

He says it’s not your grandpa’s magic show—but you should still bring him.

“The world needs magic now more than it ever has. It’s so important for people to experience magic, live and feel like a kid again, right? That wonder, that, ‘Oh, the world’s missing that and we need it more.'” Leon Etienne, Illusionist

Etienne says his favorite part is seeing multiple generations of magic-lovers in his audience—so he keeps his stage antics appropriate for all ages.

You can see them for yourself tomorrow night at 8 p.m. at the casino’s showroom—coinciding with the casino bringing back valet parking for the first time since COVID.