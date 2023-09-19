WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Rotary Club of Wheeling is a long-time supporter of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and their Adopt-a-Student program.
Tuesday, the organization extended that support when they presented a check of nearly $5,000 dollars to Bishop Darrell Cummings.
Rotary members say they are honored to support such a wonderful program that helps so many area children.
“Reverend Cummings is a long time member of the Wheeling Rotary and one of our really special programs is ‘Adopt-a-Student.’ We had over $4,900 dollars that we donated to ‘Adopt-a-Student.’ We certainly think that it’s a worthwhile program, and we hope to continue to do that in the future.”Chris Carder. Treasurer, Rotary Club of Wheeling