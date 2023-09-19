WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Rotary Club of Wheeling is a long-time supporter of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and their Adopt-a-Student program.



Tuesday, the organization extended that support when they presented a check of nearly $5,000 dollars to Bishop Darrell Cummings.



Rotary members say they are honored to support such a wonderful program that helps so many area children.