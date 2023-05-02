Roxby Development has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Jeffrey Morris, President of Roxby Development, filed for bankruptcy Monday, May 1 just before 10:00 pm.

The McLure Hotel in downtown Wheeling was scheduled to go up for auction on May 2 but after the bankruptcy was filed the auction was canceled.

In the filings, it says Roxby Development operated doing business as The McLure House Hotel, Roxby Labs, and The McClure House a Ramada by Wyndham.

Morris filled that he owes to 50-99 creditors with the company’s estimated liabilities between $10 million and $50 million.

Morris reported that the hotel will continue to operate on normal day-to-day operations and the tenants and building staff will not be affected.