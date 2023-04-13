WHEELING, W.Va. — The McLure Hotel in downtown Wheeling is scheduled to go to Auction on May 2, as foreclosure proceedings have been set in motion against Roxby McLure LLC.

A trustee’s notice of sale was placed this week. The notice of sale states that the public auction of the historic hotel and parking garage is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the northwest front door of the Ohio County Courthouse.

Jeffrey Morris, President of Roxby Development expressed his confidence that the matter would be resolved before the public auction can take place. He gave 7News a comment on the matter.

We are making further progress on our negotiations to cure the default with the lender and she and I are still in direct communication to come to an agreement that we are all happy with. I remain committed to The McLure House Hotel project, among others, and most importantly, deeply committed to the revitalization of Downtown Wheeling. I have faith that this will be resolved very soon and simply be an unfortunate, but unavoidable hurdle in the midst of the execution of a very ambitious vision for the City that will take my entire lifetime to accomplish. I dove headfirst into these projects knowing that executing my full vision for Wheeling would be a lifetime commitment and one with no return or escape. We are creating value in a place that has seen very little over the past many decades. To create that value takes a lot of time, very hard work, and the unbridled determination to persevere through daily challenges and the occasional existential one. From the 5th grade, Reno DiOrio, Elizabeth Hofreuter, and the Linsly Community instilled in me the core trait of limitless perseverance through adversity. They repeated a daily mantra to me and my classmates, borrowed from Winston Churchill, “Never, Never, Never give up”. So that’s what I’m going to do. Jeffrey Morris, President of Roxby Development

Morris reported to other news outlets that the hotel will continue to operate on normal day-to-day operations and the tenants and building staff will not be affected.