WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What’s a better way to brighten someone day than with free doughnuts?



That was the goal of the Salvation Army on National Doughnut Day.



It’s a tradtion goes all the way back to World War I.



The day pays tribute to the ” Doughnut Lassies” who offered doughnuts to soldiers as a means of comfort and support.



Friday, the Salvation Army of Wheeling gave out free doughnuts this morning to neighborhood folks along with cartons of milk donated by United Dairy