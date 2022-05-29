WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ogden Newspapers Tough as Nails Urban Challenge kicked off at noon Sunday in the Friendly City. WTRF is a media sponsor for the event.

The race is a 6-mile course through the city of Wheeling, West Virginia. Some of the obstacles include abandoned cars, flood walls, and a chance to climb and run.

After the race ends, music, food and drink is available. There is even a beer garden.

One familiar face, 7News anchor/reporter Kathryn Ghion, competed.

7News anchor/reporter Kathryn Ghion scales a wall during the race.

7News sports reporter Chip Reid kicked off the event as the official announcer and reporter Ashley Kaiser covered the event.

Many others from the 7News crew came out to show their support.

The 7News crew at the race.

Scenes from the Ogden Newspaper Wellness Weekend

Enjoy this Tough as Nails Urban Challenge slideshow:

Watch for more coverage of today’s events on 7News at 6, 10 and 11 and online.