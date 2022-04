WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some parts of Wheeling are experiencing a power outage today.

This is a planned outage and is affecting East Wheeling and North Wheeling.

💡EAST WHEELING💡

A scheduled power outages is taking place today until 1 p.m. Be cautious when on the road. Many traffic lights are down. Lucky for us it’s a beautiful day outside!🌞@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/Q4nXI6nrdX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 30, 2022

Lights were off in both eastbound and westbound directions in the Wheeling Tunnels this morning.

Many traffic lights are down. Use caution when driving.

The outage is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.