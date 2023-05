A seatbelt checkpoint is scheduled in Wheeling today.

The checkpoint will be from 4:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. in the 2300 block of National Road in Elm Grove.

Those wishing to avoid the checkpoint can take I-70 East or Lumbar Avenue to Shilling Ridge as an alternative route.

The checkpoint will only affect Eastbound traffic.

Signage will be posted in the area.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, May 19, 2023)