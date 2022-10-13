WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 showcasing artists from across the United States.



The event will be open to the public noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, as well as noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $20 for the day or $40 for the weekend.



Wristbands can be purchased at the door. This is an all ages event. Children under the age of 12

are granted free admission.

This year, special guests Chris Shockley and Joe Capone of Ink Masters will be among more than 100 artists tattooing live throughout the weekend. Artists will have walk up availability with a large variety of tattoos to choose from. A consultation and an appointment can be made by contacting the artist of choice prior to the event for custom work.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of extraordinary entertainers ranging

from sword swallowing to a suspension team. Friday evening will be closed out by the music of

Altared States in the Main Showroom. NeverWake will be taking the stage on Saturday.

Both concerts and all entertainment is included with entrance to the convention.



