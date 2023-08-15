Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Wheeling and due to popular demand, a second show has been added to his “stop “The Be Funny Tour” at the Capitol Theater.

Bargatze will be at the Capitol Theater on Thursday, September 21, and will perform two shows that day. One show will be at 7 pm and another show will be at 9:30 pm. Tickets for the 7 pm show are available now and tickets for the 9:30 pm show go on pre-sale Thursday, August 17.

Bargatze has been labeled as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning.

You can find more information and tickets here.