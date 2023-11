WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Water Department has issued a service interruption notice for the Valley View area in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, the water will be shut off for most of the day due to the repair of a water line.

After service is restored, a 48-hour boil order will be in effect.

The following addresses will be affected by the loss of water or low water pressure: Duquesne Avenue and 1319 & 1321 Valley View Avenue.

