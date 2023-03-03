WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

United States Senator Shelly Moore Capito paid a visit to the Northern Panhandle Friday.

The senator, who is originally from Marshall County, met with owners of Grow Ohio Valley at the Cliff House in Wheeling. She said she is impressed with progress being made in the city, including the Streetscape Project.

Friday also marked the one month anniversary of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Capito says she is following the situation there closely and has concerns about the water supply in parts of West Virginia.



Capito requested a hearing to be held in her Environment & Public Works Committee. It will be held Thursday of next week in Washington, and will include Ohio health officials and first responders.

” We are also going to have the CEO of Norfolk & Southern Railroad to say ‘Why didn’t you react quicker? What’s the administration doing and why were they slow? Why aren’t we trusting about are telling us in terms of safe water, safe air? ” So those are some of the things we are going to look at that maybe weren’t right and lets look at some of the things that were right.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) WV

Capito says the committee will also focus on rail safety and company obligations going forward.