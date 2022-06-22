WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new business is making a clean start in downtown Wheeling.
The Shea Rose Soapery celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
It features a variety of hand-made soaps made with all-natural products.
Owner Patricia Smith has been operating the business online for the past two years.
Her new store is located at 12-07 Market Street.
They sell a wide range of skin care and hair products, as well as aroma therapy items.
Store hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.