WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new business is making a clean start in downtown Wheeling.

The Shea Rose Soapery celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It features a variety of hand-made soaps made with all-natural products.

Owner Patricia Smith has been operating the business online for the past two years.

Her new store is located at 12-07 Market Street.

They sell a wide range of skin care and hair products, as well as aroma therapy items.

Store hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.