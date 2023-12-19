WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) – The $32 million-dollar Streetscape Project is creating construction and new potential for Wheeling’s downtown, but in turn, its progress is now hindering businesses by closing streets and making navigating the city more difficult at the moment.

A few weeks ago, city manager Rob Herron presented council with a package of several incentives – a combination of tax relief, direct cash payments, and free parking that could be made to potentially provide some help to local businesses.

The official program was presented at the most recent Wheeling city council meeting with monetary relief of up to $10,000 for lost revenue of small retail businesses.

”The city is moving forward with providing financial relief to businesses that are impacted by the streetscape project in downtown Wheeling. So, the financial relief should be continuing to waive the business license fee that has been waived since 2021, some B&O tax break, free parking and providing some sort of lost revenue compensation to the businesses that have been impacted.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

Over 20 businesses in Wheeling’s downtown area will be eligible if this proposal is approved on January 2.

Businesses should contact the city manager’s office or the Economic Development Department on the third floor of the city building if they feel that they qualify.