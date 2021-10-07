Wheeling 9 year old on a mission to make the world a kinder place for her little bro

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After winning a pageant, one girl is traveling to different states, teaching people about her friend. She wants them to be kind to him, though he’s a little different.

People with autism are just like you and me, they just experience the world a little bit differently. And so, just be their friend because we’re all different and we’re all amazing. Mia Bella Wilson, 2021-2022 International United Miss Jr. Preteen

One sister has set out on a mission to make the world kinder for her little bro.

Using her platform as the 2021-2022 International United Miss Jr. Preteen, Mia Bella has travelled to different schools with a book in hand.

On Tuesday, this 9-year-old read to her alma Mater, Wheeling Country Day.

Right by her side? 6-year-old Noah; one of the many faces this book is about.

He’s actually never been to a school with me to read. So, I think he really enjoyed it. He was talking to the kids about all the stuff he’s learned and all that. Mia Bella Wilson, 2021-2022 International United Miss Jr. Preteen

Mia remembers the day she decided she would be her brother’s advocate. It was a couple years ago, long before pageants.

There was this group of about five kids my age. They were just laughing and we didn’t think they were a problem. They started laughing and mimicking him. And me and my stepsister looked at each other and then when their mom came out, we told their mom what they were doing and that they needed to stop. Mia Bella Wilson, 2021-2022 International United Miss Jr. Preteen

Reading in class plants a seed of understanding that sows a better world.

When you ask this Miss Jr. Preteen what she’ll do when she’s no longer in the classroom? Well, don’t think for a second Noah is going anywhere.

When I get older, when I move out, I want Noah to come live with me and I want to make sure whoever I date with and marry that they will accept him. Mia Bella Wilson, 2021-2022 International United Miss Jr. Preteen

Mia Bella is raising money for her brother’s autism therapy and hopes to update the sensory room at his school