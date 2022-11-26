WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Small Business Saturday festivities continued from shopping to sliding into the evening at the Plaza on Market with the synthetic ice rink.

Everyone was invited to skate free of charge from 3 to 8pm, with ice skates provided.

This has been an annual treat provided by the City of Wheeling for the community since 2019, and the tradition has continued besides a hiatus in 2020.

By 5pm, they had already seen over 50 skaters coming to enjoy the music, lights, and ice rink in front of the tree.

”I think it’s super cool because it brings the community together and everyone gets to go out and do something fun, and it’s free tonight so that’s super exciting.” Bailey Cianelli – Skate Employee

They also said the rink took about an hour to set up.

