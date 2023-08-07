“The Wheeling Cat” Slim Lehart has died at 88.

Lehart was a local country music legend who performed for more than three decades on the stage of the Capitol Theatre. He was a member of Jamboree USA and has played all over the East Coast as an opening act for some of country music’s top acts.

Lehart was honored for his hard work and dedication earning a star outside the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling in 2014.

Wheeling also officially made April 7 “Slim Lehart Day”.

Lehart was known for his hit songs “The Wheeling Cat,” “Love Loses Power,” “Gotta Put A Little Sunshine,” “Sunshine In My Soul” and “Just Before Goodbye.”