WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The weather may not be frightful outside just yet—but it was still cold enough to put on skates at the Plaza on Market.

For the fourth time—Wheeling set up a synthetic rink for families finishing up their Small Business Saturday shopping.

The skates and admission were both free as kids hit the ice under the flashing lights.

And even though we’ve yet to see any measurable snowfall—a machine provided some flakes to make the winter experience complete.