Some critical of Wheeling’s ranking as West Virginia’s best place to live

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For those who are tired of hearing that this area comes in last in every quality of life survey, there’s some startling news.

The Informative Living Channel just did a survey of the top five places to live in West Virginia and Wheeling came in at number one!



Although this sounds positive, there are actually some people viewing it online who are turning thumbs down. You can watch the video here.

They say the video was not perfect. There were some mispronunciations and some outdated numbers. It looked only at population, cost of living and schools.

At the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau, they see both sides of the issue.

I could see where if you go on and you watch the video and you see where the responses. There are a lot of people that are a little bit upset that this video was made and it’s really just clickbait, you know. They want people to go on, to see it, but from a marketing standpoint we love the analytics it’s gonna give us over the next few weeks because I think it will help garner more attention. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Wheeling CVB

Litman said it will lead people to the CVB and then they can give them the true facts about why Wheeling is such a good place to live. She’s happy to see Wheeling was named number one.

By the way, after Wheeling came Morgantown, then Charleston, Fairmont and Clarksburg.