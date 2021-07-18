Sorry…there will be no Bocce at Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s less than a week to wait….for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival to begin.

And ordinarily by now, festival organizers would be setting up the Bocce Court inside Wesbanco Arena.

But there will be no Bocce –for the second year in a row.

Last year of course because the festival was not held, due to the pandemic.

***There will be no “Little Italy” at this year’s Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival***

And this year, because organizers want to make sure that all health precautions are followed.

“There’s still COVID around and you can’t control what people do. And when you have about 100,000 to 150,000 people down there, coming in and watching, uh, we can’t control ’em. And a lot of people won’t wear masks ’cause they feel it’s really not that important. So that’s why we’re not having it this year. Next year we’ll be ready to go. Bob Triveri, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

