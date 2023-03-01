WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Southwestern Energy employees spent the day helping YWCA Wheeling prepare for their upcoming renovations by moving boxes and furniture out of their basement.

A group of ten volunteers loaded up a U-Haul truck and took it to Mid Town Storage, where they have offered to house the items for free while they undergo the renovation.

“The YWCA does so much for the greater Wheeling community, and we felt this was an opportunity to act neighborly towards an organization that plays such a big role in the lives of the people who live here,” said Southwestern Energy Community Relations Manager Stephanie Paluda. “It’s our goal to find opportunities locally that will make a positive impact in the areas where we live and work, and this initiative is a result of that goal.”

The YWCA has served the Ohio Valley for more than 100 years, protecting the area’s most vulnerable populations while empowering local residents to build stronger and more resilient communities.

“We’re fortunate to have companies like Southwestern Energy who’s employees are quick to lend a hand and offer assistance,” said Cynthia Morrison, YWCA Wheeling President. “Our building renovation will be transformative for the YWCA and greater Wheeling region, as we’re preserving a piece of history while modernizing it to better serve the needs of our community. ”

SWN employees say they were thrilled to be able to help out their neighbors who do so much for the community.