WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As Catholics across the world remember Pope Benedict XVI, so does the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Parishioners gathered inside the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for a special memorial Mass. Bishop Mark Brennan presided over the occasion.



Those in attendance joined thousands who will pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict this week.



In Vatican City, tens of thousands have lined up to view his body.



Pope Benedict will be buried on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis will preside over the Mass.