WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Clientele Art Studio’s next exhibition will showcase an often overlooked style of art, Splash Page, Saturday, April 9 beginning at 8 p.m. the show is free to enter.

Splash Page will focus on the artistic style seen in comics, cartoons, and illustrations.

A Splash Page is a single full page panel in a comic book and is usually the first page of the story and includes the title and credits. Splash pages are used to capture the reader’s attention and set the mood for the comic.

“I think this is a great opportunity for people to see comic book art cast in a new light, and showcase the profound talent we have in the area.” said local artist Joshua Bommer, a pop culture artist and illustrator who has worked with Topps trading cards on their Star Wars and The Walking Dead lines.

“Clientele’s main goal has always been to provide a place for all of our local artists. The Ohio Valley has

an incredible group of talented artists, but some artistic styles don’t have the same opportunities to

display as others,” said Will Wallace, owner of Clientele Art Studio. “Splash Page has an amazing group of artists contributing some truly impressive works. Even the event flyer–made by Luke Novel–is amazing!”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. at Clientele Art Studio, located at 43 15th Street, Wheeling, WV and is free to enter.