WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of people all over the world and here in the Ohio valley, celebrated Christmas by attending Mass earlier today.

Several people attended St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling.

The Mass was celebrated by Father. Satish Narisetti and Deacon Douglas Breding.

The homily stated that Christmas is a time of joy and renewal.