WHEELING, W.Va. —

St. Michael Parish and St. Michael Parish School announced in a press release Tuesday that Mrs. Adrianne Manning has accepted the position of principal. She begins her position on July 31.

Manning is a West Virginia University graduate from the PI Reed School of Journalism and continued her WVU education by earning a Master of Arts in Secondary Education,

English. She has sixteen years of service at Wheeling Middle School where she served as a curriculum team member and a team leader. She also worked at the county level on many committees including curriculum development and textbook adoption.

She was the 2017-2018 Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year and a state finalist that same year for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.



Manning and her husband, Jacob, are SMPS school parents of three children, Elizabeth, Sarah and Declan. The Mannings have served as parish festival co-chairs for seven years and have

been active stewards at numerous school events.



Adrianne Manning said, “I’m excited and blessed to pair my passion for education with my

Catholic faith and join the St. Michael family as a member of the staff. This is a wonderful

school community, and I can’t wait to help nurture the growth of faith, family, and

community that is already present here. I want to thank Father Carlos and the search

committee for their dedication to our school. I also want to thank Ohio County Schools for

encouraging me to grow into the educator that I am today.”



Father Carlos Melocoton remarked, “It is with great joy that I welcome Adrianne as our

new principal. She brings experience, leadership, enthusiasm and a true love of Jesus Christ

and our Catholic identity. I ask for you to keep her in your prayers and ask the Lord to bless her

and our school. I would also like to express my appreciation for the Principal Search

Committee. The committee team reviewed resumes, conducted on-site interviews and

carefully evaluated each candidate. I accepted their recommendation which was subsequently

approved by Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Bishop Mark

Brennan.”



A special reception will be held soon to welcome Adrianna Manning and the 2023-2024

faculty and staff at St. Michael Parish School.