WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The festival that provides fun for the whole family is back this weekend with even more food, fun, music, and more.

The St. Michael Parish Community Festival runs from Thursday from 6-10pm, Friday, and Saturday from 5-11pm.

As always, you can find food of all kinds from classic American fresh-cut fries to Mexican at Salsa Cafe, Filipino egg rolls, and the new Italian meatball hoagies.

They also brought back the fan-favorite souvenir beer mugs that they introduced last year.

Live performances from house names like the New Age Adenas and Eli & The Mojo Kings will also be happening throughout the weekend.