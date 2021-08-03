Star performers to headline Jamboree anniversary show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 88-years ago, a show took the stage at the Capitol Theatre that had a huge impact on Wheeling’s history.

It was called the Jamboree.

It led to decades of weekly country music concerts, drawing fans from all over the nation and other countries as well.



Now an anniversary event is planned. This show will be presented by Wheeling Jamboree Incorporated, the non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the tradition alive.

The star performer of the night will be Steve Wariner, along with others like Larry Stephenson, Andrea Call, Tim Norman and Isaac Cole.

It’s to celebrate the 88th anniversary of the Jamboree, and it’s also a fundraiser.

The museum building project where we’re remodeling the former Eagles building at 944 Main Street to be the Jamboree Museum. We actually have over 100 exhibits for that building including clothing from Johnny Cash, John Denver, Glen Campbell. David Heath, President, Wheeling Jamboree Inc.

It’s at 7:00 p.m. on September 25 at the Capitol Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online only and range from $25 to $95. Visit etix.com, wheelingjamboree.org or capitoltheatrewheeling.com to get yours.