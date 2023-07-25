WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was the final State of the City address for Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott.

He used his last opportunity on Tuesday to address the city as a way to look at how far it’s come and where it’s going, even long after his term is finished.

“It’s been the honor of my life to stand here these past seven years. I share the space with so many people who love Wheeling.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

“A great city must afford safety and security, a strong infrastructure, a high quality of life, diverse job and housing opportunities, cultural vibrancy, a sense of community. openness and inclusivity and strategic urban planning. Now, if if I accomplished nothing else, I hope I can at least make the case that Wheeling is checking a lot of those boxes.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

Mayor Elliott said there’s no one definition for what makes a great city, but he believes Wheeling is one. While the Mayor honored those making the Friendly City a place people love to live and work, he also made the case why it should in fact be considered “great”

It’s no secret that Wheeling is a city in the middle of a transformation.

From the orange cones have already come major developments during Mayor Elliott’s tenure in office. He made mention of major paving projects outside of the Streetscape Project including the completion of 444 streets and alleys, three city basketball courts, the Wheeling Island Marina, the 20th Street and Chapline Street parking lot and miles of the city’s bike trail.

Mayor Elliott did talk about what he called the “elephant in the room”, which is the Streetscape Project, but also drew attention to businesses who are surviving through the process.

“Let me just say that we need to be patient or in the next 18 to 24 months until this project is completed. We can’t forget those downtown businesses whose front doorsteps have been surrounded by orange barrels and deep holes in the sounds of construction.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

With the Streetscape Project comes other private investment and developments, including businesses and housing, which were other elements in the Mayor’s definition of a great city.

Topping the list is public safety, which has already been an ongoing investment for Wheeling.

“This is not only for the fire department, it’s for the whole community that will be able to better serve. We’re going to have more storage, better upgrades and training capabilities and things like that, so it’s just a exciting venture.”

Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

A large part of the speech was reflecting on the past, and how that past has shaped Wheeling’s present. Mayor Elliott cautioned people that in order to move toward the future, we can’t dwell on the Wheeling of days ago.

While you could say a lot has changed, Mayor Elliott said Wheeling will still do so long after his tenure and that those who were recognized with awards will be some of the people making it happen.

“I really think Wheeling is a unique place where firemen and policemen and schoolteachers and and students alike all come to help somebody else. I think that’s beautiful and that’s what makes Wheeling a community.” Suffragan Bishop Dr. Darrell Cummings, Community Spirit Award Recipient

Mayor Elliott closed with a thank you to the City of Wheeling and City Council for support during his time as Mayor.

“To my colleagues on City Council, while we may not always agree on what we want to do, I thank each of you for knowing why it is we do what we do.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

To read the Mayor’s full State of the City, click here.