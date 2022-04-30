WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Community members spent their Saturday morning working to make a difference by stepping out against hunger.

Around 60 people marched 2.5 miles through downtown, all to raise awareness and funds for House of the Carpenter programming.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of community members are spending their Saturday morning to Step Out Against Hunger!🚶💙



HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of community members are spending their Saturday morning to Step Out Against Hunger!🚶💙

Volunteer Coordinator Julie Polley says they are here to shed light on an issue that impacts countless people.

At each corner, we’re going to have individuals holding signs with some statistics about food insecurities. Just trying to raise awareness about what’s going on in our valley as well as around. Our food pantry sees probably at least 100 individuals a month and from January till March we had a 50% increase in people visiting our pantry. Julie Polley, Volunteer Coordinator

Each participant paid $25 to walk and many businesses sponsored the event.

The funds will help provide local community members in need with meals.