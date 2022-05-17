Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian, and author, will make a tour stop in Wheeling at the Capitol Theater.

The event is scheduled for July 14 at 7 pm as part of Steve-O’s “The Bucket List Tour”

The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and acts. The show is for adult audiences only (18 years old and above)

The show details say ‘Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart. ‘

Tickets can be bought here and range from $31.00-$95.00.