(WTRF) — Wheeling fire personnel responded to a structure fire in South Wheeling on Sunday.

Wheeling first responders are on scene of a structure fire on Wood St. in Wheeling. The road is blocked off in front of Ritchie Elementary. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/3pa1hE0fMQ — Colin Roose (@ColinRooseNews) March 6, 2022

According to officials, a small fire began on the porch of 3701 Wood Street.

The road was temporarily blocked in front of Ritchie Elementary.

They say the fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.