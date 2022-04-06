WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News confirms there is a structure fire on Wheeling Island.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl says the fire is at 22 Zane Street.

Stahl also confirms that officials received multiple calls about fire and smoke coming from the structure. When fire officials arrived, they saw fire and heavy smoke, Stahl said. Officials believe the building is unoccupied.

There was a full response by the Wheeling Fire Department, says Stahl.

He also said no one appears to be injured.

7News reporter Rebecca Little is on the scene. She will have more details tonight at 10.

Working structure fire at 22 Zane Street on Wheeling Island. Stay with 7News for more on this breaking news story! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/1n65dcNgOK — Rebecca Little (@_LookforLittle) April 6, 2022

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for more details as they become available.