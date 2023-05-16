WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Community members of all backgrounds and affiliations filled the seats of the most recent Wheeling City Council Meeting in support of the inaugural “Pride on the Plaza” event coming up in June.

June is National Pride Month, and The Friendlier City Project is hosting their biggest event yet at Market Plaza that cofounder Mikaya Green says will show the city that they have a safe place here.

7News reporter Baylee Martin was live in front of the Wheeling City County Building Tuesday evening where a group supporting the pride event was planning to attend the meeting.

There has been opposition to past events that has led to wariness leading up to this event on June 10th, but group leader Johnny Haught was one of the many to address council tonight to send their message.

”The event – I really want just positivity and love. I want to show that it’s part of the community and that the community is behind it, you know, and going in here tonight, all I want is to show that we’re here, that the community is more united than ever, and we’re going to have a safe and violent free event.” Johnny Haught – Head Coach/Owner, Ohio Valley MMA

The Friendlier City Project has not put on any of the past Pride events in the city of Wheeling.

They say if anyone has any questions or concerns, you can reach out to them on Instagram and Facebook.