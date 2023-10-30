WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Wheeling Police say that a man wanted in connection with a shooting Friday turned himself in.

Raheem Louis Maxwell, 33, turned himself into police late Monday afternoon. He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, where he posted a $5,000 surety bond and was released.

Maxwell was wanted for malicious assault, wanton endangerment with a firearm, and being a prohibited person from possessing a firearm.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Market Street around 11:10 p.m. Friday night for a report of shots fired and an injured female on the sidewalk.

Officials say the victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover.

A second person, Sheena Anna-Marie Ware, 21, of Wheeling, remains wanted for malicious assault.

Sheena Ware

Should the public have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip, or call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.