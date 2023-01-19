OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wednesday’s announcement about the new visitor center to replace the Wheeling Inn focused a lot on its next door neighbor–the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

On Thursday we checked in with the West Virginia Division of Highways. They say the repair project is still ongoing, although it goes more slowly in winter because of the weather. They don’t schedule at high productivity now for that reason.

But work is still going on.

“Right now we’ve got some ongoing cable repairs to the various cables on the bridge as well as some foundation and some conduit work for some lighting on both ends of the bridge on the eastern approach and the western approach here. Those are the two big things continuing through the winter. There’s still some minor things going on.” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District Engineer

It’s a 17 million dollar project to paint, electrify and stabilize the bridge. The bid was awarded in late 2021. Due to material shipping slowdowns, the work didn’t start until early 2022.

It’s set to be completed this July.