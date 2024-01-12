WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To kickstart the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the area, Temple Shalom held a “Liberty and Justice For All” Shabbat Service open to the entire community.

Rabbi Lief says that they are constantly reminded through scripture to defend those around us and if oppression exists in the world, then all of us are suffering.

Parts of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech were interspersed throughout the liturgy.

”If we remember, it was not just about the uplifting of those who were African Americans, but rather a uniting of all of us as an American society. He said that he looked forward to the day when black people and white people, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, could all sing and worship and pray together. Well, here tonight, we have the opportunity to do that.” Rabbi Joshua Lief – Temple Shalom

Rabbi Joshua Lief is also the recipient of the 2024 Martin Luther King Award along with Rod Lee presented by Wheeling’s MLK Celebration Committee.

They will be honored alongside the recipients of the Rosa Parks Award – Teddy Grogan and Martha Wright – at the Interfaith Prayer Service at Wayman AME Church this Sunday.