WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration started Friday at Temple Shalom with a Shabbat service that took place at 7 p.m.

The service featured American tenor Edward Washington II. Washington has been a featured vocalist at Carnegie Hall in New York City and many other opera houses throughout the U.S including United States Air Force Band, Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, Orlando Philharmonic and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.



Three more days of events are planned over the weekend into Monday.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., at Wheeling University’s Troy Theater in Swint Hall, a debate and discussion between high school and college students will take place. The event is open to the public. The debate will be moderated by West Virginia Senator Owens Brown and Ron Scott Jr., director of cultural diversity and community outreach for the YWCA.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. starting at the Windmill atop Martin Luther King Boulevard, a march will take place. The march will begin at 2:15 p.m. and end at the federal courthouse on 1125 Chapline Street. Five area residents will be honored after the march at a community dinner hosted at West Virginia Northern Community College.

The four-day celebration concluded Monday, Jan. 16 at Laughlin Memorial Chapel, where Washington will speak to local students and winners of the Martin Luther King essay, music and video contests.