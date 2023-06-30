WHEELING, W.Va. — A few weeks ago 7News reported on a raccoon infestation that was taking over a small neighborhood in the village of Bethlehem. It seems as if the time of the raccoon has come to an end.

A temporary restraining order has been placed against the neighbors who allegedly refused to stop feeding the raccoons, according to a press release from the Office of the Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney.

The civil action was filed in the Ohio County Circuit Court seeking an injunction to abate and prevent a public health nuisance. The suit, filed against Arvindi and Bharati Patel, alleges that they have engaged in ground-feeding wildlife, particularly raccoons, creating a public health nuisance and that the activity has been ongoing since 2011.

Wildlife animals, particularly raccoons, carry diseases, such as rabies and distemper, the most concerning of which to humans is rabies.

On June 29, Circuit Court Judge David J. Sims issued a Temporary Restraining Order which directs the Patels, who reside in the Village of Bethlehem, to cease ground feeding and clean up all provisions previously set out for wildlife.

If any further ground-feeding activity is witnessed, residents in the neighboring area are encouraged to report this activity to the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, as this activity is a direct violation of the Temporary Order issued by the Court.