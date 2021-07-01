Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

WTRF recently received some video from a viewer who was concerned about what appeared to be cracks in the concrete portions of the Tenth Street Garage.

We checked with city officials and they said they were already on the case.

Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham said there is indeed corrosion in several concrete cross beams.

So they’ve closed the basement level of the garage, put in some temporary supports and they’ve put the project out for bid.

“The permanent shoring bids are due on July 22, so we would ask all residents to please follow the parking guidelines at the garage and not park in the areas where we have the Jersey barriers and the areas cordoned off,” said Lanham. “And if you do that, you’ll have a nice parking experience at the Tenth Street Parking Garage.”

Once the bid is awarded, Lanham doesn’t expect the job to take long—perhaps about a month or more.

And he says it can all be done while the rest of the garage remains open.

At full capacity, the garage can hold 326 vehicles.

Right now, he says it’s only 20 to 30% occupied, mostly be monthly contract patrons.