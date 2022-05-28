WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– It’s been 2 years, but finally the streets of Wheeling are filled with runners for the 44th annual Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend.

Although the skies were gloomy and rainy, the racers were ready to go.

People from all over the nation, both young and old, came to participate.

Ogden Newspaper Wellness Weekend Walkers are off!🏃🏼‍♀️

Tune into 7News for updates‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/KRFKsbnNiX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 28, 2022

The event included the 5K run and walk, half marathon run and walk, Ogden Fun Run and the Tiny Tot Trot.

Two young friends supported one another through the 5K walk and held hands as they crossed the finish.

Two besties crossing the finish line. Who would you participate with? Tag your race buddy.🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/tcBX2HvfWI — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 28, 2022

We were running, we felt pretty good. It was fun. We had a lot of fun doing it. Julia Zuk and Madelyn Hunnell, 5k Walk participants

They said they plan to compete in more races together.

Chris Richardson completed the half marathon walk alongside his wife and friends.

It was a great morning for a walk. It wasn’t too bad from a hill standpoint down here by the river. So, it’s a good walk. Great turn out and great event for the city of Wheeling. I started walking in during COVID. Just wanting to get out of the house and didn’t like kind of where I was at physically or mentally and so, I started doing it and I’ve seen a bunch of physical benefits in terms of weight loss and moving better and feeling better, but the mental benefits have been even greater, so I’m going to keep doing as long as my body will let me. Chris Richardson, Ohio County

His training paid off; he won 1st overall in his age group.

One local woman is doing the unthinkable.

Mia Porter is completing in three races this weekend.

We are running, it’s called the Trifecta and that’s the Ogden right now. Then tonight at 6:00 PM, we start the Hill Racer which is a 12-hour endurance race from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM up at the Highlands benefiting Hurado heroes. It’s a law enforcement group. Then tomorrow we’re running the Tough as Nails. Mia Porter, Ohio County

One after another, runners pushed their limits and met their goals.

The community was extremely supportive. Many fans were more than thrilled to be back in the Friendly City for another round of Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend races.

Races are happening all weekend.

Sunday is the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge where you can watch WTRF’s very own Kathryn Ghion race.