WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

There’s a brand new business in downtown Wheeling that might appeal to your sweet tooth.



The Belgian Waffle Shop opened Monday, kicking off a week-long soft opening.



Their waffles are not the ordinary breakfast staple. They are a “dessert waffle,” and the waffle is just the first part of what they call a culinary adventure.

“Every one of our Belgian waffles are infused with real Belgian pearl sugar that we get imported from Belgium. And then we top it off with ice cream. We have butter pecan, vanilla, double chocolate and we have toffee crunch and strawberries and cream and we have them perfectly paired with dessert sauces.” Tara Kobasko

Co-owner, The Belgian Waffle Shop

And then there’s a topping in addition to the dessert sauce. For instance, the butter pecan is topped with candied pecans.



The Belgian Waffle Shop is located at 1209 Market Street, Wheeling.



This week, they’re open 11 to 5.