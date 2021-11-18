The city of Wheeling gears up for the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade set for Friday

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The 35th annual Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade in downtown Wheeling will get underway Friday night (11/18/21).

And you can watch it on WTRF CBS from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m.

Parade Chairman Bill Bryson spoke to 7News earlier this evening offering tips ahead of Friday night.

Bryson suggests if you are going to the parade to dress warmly.

He is also encouraging everybody to come early because the streets will be closed in preparation for the parade. He says by arriving early you can alleviate any extra stress.

Bryson says the parade will get started a little later this year, but will be well worth the wait.

“If you’re waiting on 10th street and you’re thinking, hey, the parade should be here by now. It’s going to be coming up the street about 10 minutes later than normal. We have two events; one of them is the Oglebay Institute’s The Nutcracker. They’re going to do about a 10 to 12 minute performance right here at the 6:30 hour, and I think on Channel 7 you guys have the Young Patriots and they have about a 10 minute presentation again right at 6:30.” Bill Bryson, Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade Chairman

About 80 units will participate in the parade, and will include marching bands, and plenty of floats.

Actor Erik Estrada will join two more grand marshalls in this year’s Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade.

Estrada along with Kathie Brown from Wheeling Health Right and Reverend Darrell Cummings, who is the pastor at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, are part of this year’s grand marshall ensemble.

7News anchor Stephanie Grindley will join anchor Kathyn Ghion, and sports anchor Scott Nolte who will both be emceeing the entire event.