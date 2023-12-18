WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A brand-new housing project in Downtown Wheeling is just weeks away from completion and soon it will be home to many.

The Doris on Main has been an 18-month-long project that is now almost ready for new renters to move into.

The 4-story building has 46 high-quality apartments with 19 one-bedroom units and 27 two-bedroom units. All of the units feature quality contemporary flooring and cabinets, quartz countertops, and designer lighting. Each unit is also furnished with a full bathroom and a washer and dryer. Renters will also have access to a coffee lounge, a fitness center, a theater room, and a rooftop terrace.

The mayor of Wheeling and the developers say the new housing option is one of a kind.

”Housing is actually a bottleneck right now, holding back economic development in this valley. So a project like this is good is not only going to unlock the door for more people living working downtown, but also more people to move into this area and fill some of the job openings that we have. So it checks so many boxes.” Mayor Glenn Elliot – City of Wheeling

”I think you can expect something much better than just a typical apartment. We do have amenities and finishes that are above kind of that average for a renter.” Jeff Woda – President, Woda Cooper Companies

Developers say they are hoping to be fully open for renters by the end of this month.

If you are interested in leasing you can visit their website wodagroup.com or give them a call at 304-830-4168.