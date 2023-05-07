WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Valley-wide bond was created on the lawn of West Virginia Northern this weekend…all over the shared belief in the power of prayer.

The Gathering of Churches brought together followers of differing religions to celebrate the love of God for an entire day.

From 11 a.m. until 9 o’clock Saturday, musicians and speakers took the mic, as those in the audience listened and even brought their own instruments to play along.

Organizers hope to show others that prayer is a cure for their pain.