WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of the City of Wheeling.”

This statement was part of a proclamation signed by Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott to recognize April as “National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” and the first week of the month as “The Week of the Young Child.”

At today's Wheeling City Council meeting, Mayor Elliott proclaimed April 1-7 the "Week of the Young Child" and the month of April "National Child Abuse Prevention Month!"

The first through the seventh of April is an annual event celebrating young children, teachers, and childcare providers to recognize that children’s opportunities are our responsibilities.

”The thing I probably hope for most now as a new father is, you know, that my son grows up here and wants to make Wheeling his forever home. And, you know, when I grew up here, you know, a lot of people were leaving Wheeling. We’re trying to reverse that and make Wheeling a place that is welcoming to everybody and where young people really feel they can be part of the future here. We have to do our best to take care of kids at every level across the community. We have a lot of great organizations. We tried to recognize them tonight, but really it starts with the kids. If you don’t have a community that works for kids, it’s hard to make a community that works for everybody else too.” Mayor Glenn Elliott – City of Wheeling

Beth Hinebaugh of the Noah’s Ark Childcare and Learning Center attended the last Wheeling City Council meeting to accept this Proclamation.