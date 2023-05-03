WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – June is National Pride Month, and a local pride organization here in Wheeling just announced a family fun evening for the whole community.

The Friendlier City Project will be hosting their first ever inaugural Pride Month Festival: Pride on the Plaza on June 10 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pride on the Plaza will feature live music, food trucks, art installments and vendor booths.

So far, the event has thirteen marketplace vendors and three food vendors.

“We really want to tell the public that this is a very inclusive event, and it’s for everybody. Although it is Pride Month, and we are a Pride organization, we just want to be friendly and to have a nice event that people can come and have a great time at. So, we hope that you guys can come, and check it out, and have a good time, and see that everyone is welcome and that Wheeling is a very friendly city.” Mikaya Green | Co-Founder, The Friendlier City Project

The Friendlier City Project says they are still accepting applications for vendors and sponsors.

To learn more about the organization, becoming a vendor or sponsor for Pride on the Plaza… you can follow the friendlier city project on Facebook and Instagram.

The Ohio Valley Pride Festival, an event not affiliated with The Friendlier City Project, is still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 8th through the 9th at Heritage Port.

Pride on the Plaza and The Ohio Valley Pride Festival are not city events and are not sponsored by the City of Wheeling.