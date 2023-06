WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It was a special night for the Health Plan, as they hosted their second annual “Business After Hours” in cooperation with the Wheeling Area Chamber.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



The event kicked off at Thursday evening at The Health Plan’s Market Street Courtyard.



There was even a special appearance by the Pine Room Podcast gang with their new brew, “The Pine Room Lager.”