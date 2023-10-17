WHEELING, W.Va. – The Health Plan’s (THP) PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage Plans received a 4-star rating nationally for 2024 Medicare Stars, ranking highly in member satisfaction and experience across both plans, according to a press release from the company.

Every year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rigorously assess health plans using a comprehensive 5-star rating system, evaluating member satisfaction and healthcare outcomes. THP’s HMO and PPO Medicare Plans have emerged as some of the highest-rated plans by CMS for 2024, reflecting the organization’s dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of its members.

“These ratings reflect on our commitment to the health and well-being of our members,” said THP’s President and CEO Jeff Knight. “They demonstrate that our team is willing to do everything we can for those we serve, and that our members are receiving high-quality care. We take pride in knowing our members are extremely satisfied with their healthcare experience.”

“The rate increases in member care can be attributed to our local staff,” said THP’s Vice President of Medicare Vicki Pennybacker. “Our employees understand the needs of our members, which allows us to provide them with the best resources available to maintain the best health outcomes possible. Our team is committed to going above and beyond industry standards to assist our members in attaining optimum levels of health.”

Currently, THP offers Medicare Advantage Plans in all 55 counties in West Virginia and is expanding to 78 counties in Ohio on January 1, 2024



For additional information about The Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plans, contact THP at 1.877.847.7915 (TTY: 711) or visit their website at healthplan.org





